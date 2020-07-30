UP: Man Who Had Accused Yogi Adityanath Of Hate Speech Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Gangrape

Parwez Parvaz, a 65-year-old man, who had moved the Allahabad High Court seeking registration of an FIR against Yogi Adityanath, has been convicted in a 2018 gangrape case. Along with another co-accused, he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the district sessions court of Gorakhpur.

In 2017, Parvez had moved the High Court against Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of giving a hate speech.

The High Court in 2018 allowed the Uttar Pradesh government to not prosecute Yogi. Following this development, Parvaz filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the order, News18 reported.

BJP leader YD Singh had earlier made an appeal at Gorakhpur court accusing Parvaz of producing a doctored video as evidence against Yogi.

Parvaz in his complaint had named the then Gorakhpur MP Adityanath, the then MLC YD Singh, the then mayor of the city Anju Chaudhary and now state minister Shiv Pratap Shukla for inciting the 2017 Gorakhpur communal riots.

Parvaz alleged that he has faced threats ever since he pressed charges against Yogi. He has allegedly been threatened with false criminal charges.

"Imagine, Parvez is a second accused in the rape case, but he was denied bail, while the main accused is out. Most witnesses have said that there was no such incident at the spot where the complainant has accused the two of rape," Syed Farman Naqvi, counsel for Parvaz, was quoted in a 2018 report.

Naqvi also said that he was arrested just because "the complainant named one Parwez" in her FIR.

"District and Sessions Judge Govind Vallabh Sharma on Tuesday sentenced the two accused – Parwez Parvaz and Mehmood alias Jumman – to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on both and ordered that Rs 40,000 from the fine be given to the gangrape victim," government counsel Yashpal Singh said.

Parvaz's lawyer Miftahul Islam has said that they will challenge the conviction in a higher court.

He was arrested in 2018 after being accused of gangrape. A 40-year-old woman accused Parvaz and Mehmood alias Jumman Baba (66) of the crime.

According to the woman, she had gone to Jumman Baba's house on June 3, 2018, to "seek remedies" problems she was facing in her marriage. He then took her to and isolated place and raped her at gunpoint, along with someone whom he addressed as "Parvez bhai".

There were no arguments and we were not allowed to submit our written arguments as well," Islam said, accusing the court.

However, as per the government counsel, lawyers were given enough time to submit their arguments.

"They (the defence counsels) were stalling the court proceedings in order to delay it. They had ample time to argue. The court proceedings were held as per the law," Yashpal Singh said.

