"Don't Ask Such Communal Questions": Mamata Banerjee On Tablighi Jamaat Attendees From Bengal

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 9 April 2020 1:18 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-09T23:26:36+05:30
Image Credit: News18

A charge of minority appeasement against Mamata Banerjee has been raised by opposition leaders of the BJP over the Tablighi Jamaat issue.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to comment on people from her state who may have attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month, which became a hotspot for the spread of COVID-19.

"Don't ask such communal questions," Mamata Banerjee said at her press conference at the Bengal Secretariat when a reporter asked how many attendees of the gathering had been traced, NDTV reported.

While footage of the press conference was posted on Banerjee's official Facebook page, the question on Tablighi Jamaat was edited out.

However, sharing some information last week, Banerjee has said that the Centre had informed the state that 71 people from West Bengal had participated in the gathering and that the state government has tracked down 54 of them.

She added that 40 out of these are foreigners are from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar, and they have been quarantined in Kolkata. She said she hoped that other attendees would contact the authorities at the earliest.

However, the fact that since then, there have been no updates on these attendees drew the opposition's attention, because other states reported that a large number of attendees were testing positive for the virus.

Reportedly, over one-third of the total number of COVID-19 cases in India is linked to Tablighi Jamaat.

Also Read: There Could Be Limited COVID-19 Community Spread In Four Areas Of Northeast Delhi: Experts

