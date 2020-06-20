Malala Yousafzai Graduates From Oxford University, Completes Degree In Philosophy, Politics, Economics

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner who was once shot at for promoting girls' education in Pakistan, has completed her degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the prestigious Oxford University.

Sharing the good news, Malala, 22, who attended Oxford's Lady Margaret Hall college, took to Twitter to share pictures of the celebration of her success with her family.

"Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford," she tweeted.

"I don't know what's ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep," she added in the tweet.



In December 2012, Malala was shot in the head by Taliban militants for campaigning for female education in the Swat Valley in Pakistan.

The activist was severely injured and airlifted from one military hospital to another in Pakistan and later flown to the UK for treatment.

After attacking Malala, the Taliban said that they would attack her again if she survived.

At the age of 17, Malala was the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her education advocacy in 2014. Unable to return to Pakistan after recovering, she moved to the UK, setting up the Malala Fund and supporting local education advocacy groups with special focus on Pakistan, Nigeria, Jordan, Syria and Kenya.

