'You Betrayed Citizens Who Voted You To Power': TMC MP Mahua Moitra Tears Into BJP

Launching a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, for betraying the citizens who voted for them to power Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra gave a fiery speech in Parliament on Monday, February 3.

While participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, she said that "as a government, you lack humility." She said that the government betrayed the citizens who believed in the party's slogan of "Sabka Saath sabka Vikas (development for all)"

"You have betrayed your mandate. You have broken your promise of putting the economy first and democracy first," she said. She reminded the ruling party that they did not come to power on the vote of the Hindu right alone, but because of an extensive section of ordinary people.

The Krishnanagar MP went on to add, "You have betrayed the young voter who was eagerly looking forward to his first job. You have betrayed the small businessmen by your foolish decision of demonetisation, killing his business and market, for no fathomable reason. You have betrayed thousands of tribal people in Gujarat, whose land you took to build a statue and to whom you have now given jobs as a toilet."