'You Betrayed Citizens Who Voted You To Power': TMC MP Mahua Moitra Tears Into BJP
Launching a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, for betraying the citizens who voted for them to power Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra gave a fiery speech in Parliament on Monday, February 3.
While participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, she said that "as a government, you lack humility." She said that the government betrayed the citizens who believed in the party's slogan of "Sabka Saath sabka Vikas (development for all)"
"You have betrayed your mandate. You have broken your promise of putting the economy first and democracy first," she said. She reminded the ruling party that they did not come to power on the vote of the Hindu right alone, but because of an extensive section of ordinary people.
The Krishnanagar MP went on to add, "You have betrayed the young voter who was eagerly looking forward to his first job. You have betrayed the small businessmen by your foolish decision of demonetisation, killing his business and market, for no fathomable reason. You have betrayed thousands of tribal people in Gujarat, whose land you took to build a statue and to whom you have now given jobs as a toilet."
In her fiery speech, she also brought up the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA), the National Register of Citizens(NRC), and the National Population Register(NPR).
"You have betrayed them by questioning the citizenship of the very citizens who voted you to power," she said. Referring to the Holocaust of the Nazi regime in Hitler's Germany, she said that the NRC, CAA and NPR are "all tools in a Machiavellian design to first mark out and then disenfranchise and finally annihilate" Indians.
Moitra also slammed the BJP for its tendency to "demonise dissent." "Today you have let a person who was banned by the Election Commission to come to the floor of the House and present the party's manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections."
She was referring to BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who was chosen by the party as its first speaker for the debate. He had triggered controversy last week by saying that the Shaheen Bhag protesters would enter homes and rape women. Following his remarks, the Election Commission had put him on a 96-hour campaign ban.
Moitra further bashed the BJP for building false narratives on Shaheen Bagh protesters. "Our dadis(grandmothers) become your terrorists, and our children become desh drohis (traitors). But today, citizens are finally standing up to these bullies," she said.
This is Moitra's second speech in the Parliament that has gone viral. Earlier, the Trinamool Congress MP's maiden speech in Parliament in June about the 'seven early signs of fascism' had drawn great praise and applaud.Also Read: Cheating Case Against PM Modi, Amit Shah In Ranchi Court Over ₹15 Lakh Promise