In A First, Tricolour Hoisted, Preamble Read At Mahim Dargah In Mumbai

On Saturday, February 1, Mumbai's Mahim dargah created history by becoming the first place of worship in India to install the Preamble to the Constitution in its premises.

On the occasion of the 607th Urs(death anniversary) of Hazrat Makhdoom Ali Mahimi, the Preamble was unveiled at a formal ceremony. The event was attended by a few hundred religious scholars, secularists, lawyers, doctors and teachers, who recited the Preamble.

The move is an attempt to connect communities and to show solidarity to the nation. "The idea behind reading the Preamble was to bring communal harmony and peace among the society and the people," Suhail Khandwani, Mahim and Haji Ali Dargah managing trustee was quoted by The Indian Express.

"The Preamble reminds us that we should remain a democracy and a republic. It is important to maintain all that are fundamental to us, like justice, liberty and equality," noted lawyer Rizwan Merchant told the media.

The devotees hoisted the national flag, along with the flag of the saint. They also sang the national anthem.



Also Read: Kerala: Hundreds Of Muslims Hold Hands, Clear Traffic For Hindu Procession To Pass Amid Anti-CAA Protest