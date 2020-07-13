Maharashtra: How Thane District Emerged To Be India's Worst COVID-19 Hotspot

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Mumbai was seen as a deadly hotspot of the virus. However, a district next to the financial capital has now become one of the country's worst hotspots.

Since the beginning of July, Thane district, also known as the "extended suburb" has reported the highest daily new cases for any other Indian district.

By early July, Thane had surpassed Chennai to record the largest number of daily new cases, with Pune district emerging as the third worst affected. In July, Thane recorded more than 2,000 new cases every day.

Thane district comprises of six municipal corporations, the maximum for any district and a large workforce that, before to the lockdown, would travel in local trains to Mumbai for jobs.

Each municipal corporation is a busy city on its own, posing challenges to administer the districts, even after Palghar district was bifurcated from it in 2014.

Thane reported the first COVID-19 case when a person who had returned from overseas, and inter-state travel had reached Thane.

In a few weeks , two wholesale vegetable markets were linked to a massive spike in cases.

In the last three months, attention was focused on Mumbai, due to which the increase in cases in Thane remained unnoticed. Since June 23, Thane district has added more new cases daily than Mumbai's two districts put together, despite having a relatively lower population.

On July 10, Thane added about 1,000 more new cases than Mumbai did on the same day. The district also has the highest test positivity rate in Maharashtra.

The bulk of the Thane's 57,000+ cases come from the three municipal corporations of Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai.

Cases in Thane are doubling every 18 days, as compared to the state average of 23 days and the national average of more than 20 days.

However, the doubling time of cases in the district has slowed down slightly.

