Maharashtra: 3,000 Police Personnel Tested Positive For COVID-19, 30 Died

About 3,000 police personnel and officers have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in Maharashtra. 30 of them succumbed to the contagious virus, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh informed on June 7.



According to an NDTV report, Deshmukh stated that it was unfortunate that police personnel constitute the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities among frontline workers.

"Police personnel have been posted at nakabandi duty, and also at quarantine and isolation facilities for the last three months," the home minister told reporters on being asked about the rising number of police personnel contracting the infection.

Regarding the decongestion of various jails in the state and the subsequent release of inmates in light of the COVID-19 crisis, Deshmukh said a total of 9,671 inmates have been released on temporary bail.

He added that a total of 31 temporary facilities have been created in 24 districts to keep new jail inmates.

Reportedly, the number of active cases in the state police force is 1,497, including 196 officers as of June 7.

On June 8, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state were 85975 of which 43601 are currently active cases. 3060 people lost their lives to the deadly virus.

