COVID-19: Over 1000 Cops In Maharashtra Test Positive

With over 221 new coronavirus cases reported between Sunday, May 10 to Monday, May 11, the total number of infections in the Maharashtra Police force rose to 1007. The total cases include 901 policemen and 106 police officers.



Mumbai Police is the worst-hit with at least 394 cases as of Monday morning.

So far, seven cops have died of the virus, including four from Mumbai and one each from Pune, Solapur and Nashik rural. A total of 113 cops have also recovered.

"It is exemplary that the entire 2.25 lakh strong police force is working for long hours through what is one of the biggest public health challenges we are facing," Deccan Herald quoted Home Minister Anil Deshmukh as saying.

"To those who say this will affect the morale of the police, I want to affirm that in difficult times, the efficiency of police has doubled," he said.

He further pointed out how the Maharashtra police have always gone beyond its ways to help the people out.

"This has come to the fore again with the current COVID-19 pandemic as the police personnel from the frontline COVID warriors called out to help with law and order even in areas of high-contagion," he pointed out.

On Tuesday, May 12, Maharashtra reported a sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. With newly confirmed 1,943 cases, the total number reached 23,401. The total includes 4,786 recoveries and 868 deaths. The state, in terms of both the number of infections and deaths, continue to top the tally in India.