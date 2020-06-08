Maharashtra Overtakes China In Number Of COVID-19 Cases

As India grapples with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of cases in Maharashtra has surpassed China.



As per the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has reported 85,975 cases taking the state past China which has somehow controlled the number of cases to about 83,000.

As per the latest Worldometer figures, China has reported 83,040 coronavirus cases while Maharashtra has reported at least 85,975 cases.

Deaths in Maharashtra however, stand at 3,060, lesser than the 4.634 deaths in China. Mumbai alone has reported 48,774 cases. City's Dharavi area, Asia's largest slum, has 1,899 coronavirus cases while 71 have died due to virus so far.

According to the state health department, the rate of increase of cases was at 7.76% on May 1 while on June 1st, it stood at 4.15%. "On the other hand, the rate of doubling stood at 9.27 days on 1 May, and has increased to 17.35 days on 1 June," the department said.

On one hand, China has already declared victory over the deadly coronavirus, while on the other hand, Maharashtra is still reeling from a drastically high number of cases being reported each day.

China currently has only 65 active cases as compared to Maharashtra's 43,601 active cases. As many as 39,314 people have also been discharged in Maharashtra.

India's coronavirus case tally has jumped past 250,000 while the death toll has gone beyond 7,000.



