Maharashtra Govt Announces Rs 2,000 Each For 12 Lakh Construction Workers Amid Lockdown

In a bid to provide relief to migrant workers, the Maharashtra government on Saturday decided to give ₹2,000 each to nearly 12 lakh registered construction workers in the state who were left without wages and basic necessities amid the ongoing lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

State Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that workers were suffering and were unable to fulfill their basic needs as construction activities had come to a halt and others lost their livelihood due to the lockdown.

"During the lockdown period, buildings and other structures in the State are closed. Construction workers do not get employment every day because they have no work. Therefore, they have to face many obstacles to meet the basic needs of daily life," the minister said.

"Given the situation, ₹2,000 each will be deposited through direct benefit transfer in the bank accounts of workers who are registered with the Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board," he added, saying that more than 12 lakh workers registered with the board will benefit from this decision.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy Ajit Pawar, Walse-Patil and senior bureaucrats.

CM Thackeray on Friday said that some industrial and commercial activities will resume from April 20 based on how citizens comply with norms implemented by the government to combat the virus.

Also Read: 5 Crore Roadside Hawkers Might Face 'Financial Pandemic' Due To Lockdown: National Hawkers Federation