News

Maharashtra Govt Bonanza: Five-Day Working Week For Its Employees From Feb 29

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 12 Feb 2020 2:08 PM GMT
Maharashtra Govt Bonanza: Five-Day Working Week For Its Employees From Feb 29

Image Credits: India.com, Maharashtratoday

A lot of private companies have reduced their working days from six to five in a week. A few of the organisations have even tried four working days a week and observed a gradual rise in productivity.

The Maharashtra government on February 12 announced five-day working week for its officers and employees from February 29. The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

There are over 20 lakh officers and employees in government, semi-government and local bodies in Maharashtra.

A lot of private companies have reduced their working days from six to five in a week. A few of the organisations have even tried four working days a week and observed a gradual rise in productivity.

Latest in the line was Microsoft. The company in its Japan office in August practised a four-day work-week experiment. The American multinational found that employees were happier and more productive.

The project called – Work-Life Choice Challenge Summer 2018 gave Microsoft Japan's entire workforce of 2,300 people five Fridays off in a row without decreasing pay.

Throughout the month it was found that the meetings were more efficient, workers were happier, and the productivity rose by 40 per cent.

Last year, a company with 240 staff members in New Zeland tried a four day work week over two months. After the trial, employees reported that there was an improvement in their work-life balance.

Multiple studies conducted in the past have said that with lesser work time, workers have proved to be more productive.

A survey over 1,500 employees and 600 human resource managers conducted by Robert Half, an HR consulting firm found out that 66 per cent of the employees thought they could finish their work within five hours of the day.



Also Read: Microsoft Japan Reduced Working Days To 4, Productivity Jumps 40%

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To error is Humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
  • Send
    • Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

AAP Challenges Ahead

NewsElections Over, Its Time For Aam Aadmi Party To Walk The Talk

Pak Sends 26/11 Mastermind To Jail For 11 Years Ahead Of FATF Hearing On Terror Funding

NewsPak Sends 26/11 Mastermind To Jail For 11 Years Ahead Of FATF Hearing On Terror Funding

Rape Survivor’s Father Shot Dead

NewsUP Horror: After Repeatedly Threatening Family, Rape Accused Shoots Survivor's Father Dead

Maharashtra Govt Bonanza: Five-Day Working Week For Its Employees From Feb 29

NewsMaharashtra Govt Bonanza: Five-Day Working Week For Its Employees From Feb 29

Family Of 5 Found Dead In Delhi, Investigation Points To Murder-Suicide Due To Financial Difficulties

NewsFamily Of 5 Found Dead In Delhi, Investigation Points To Murder-Suicide Due To Financial Difficulties

Fact Check: No, Coronavirus Does Not Spread Through Broiler Chickens

Fact CheckFact Check: No, Coronavirus Does Not Spread Through Broiler Chickens