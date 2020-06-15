News

Maharashtra Police Warn Of Legal Action Against Those Sharing Images Of Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Body

"A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste," the cyber department tweeted.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   15 Jun 2020 11:18 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-15T16:56:12+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Maharashtra Police Warn Of Legal Action Against Those Sharing Images Of Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Image Credit: indiatvnews

Netizens have been warned of strict legal action by Maharashtra cyber cell if they are found circulating images of Sushant Singh Rajput's dead body on social media.

Sushant, 34, died allegedly by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai, in June 14, Sunday.

After the news of demise surfaced, netizens began circulating 'disturbing' photos of the actor's dead body in his bedroom.

Late on Sunday, June 14, Maharashtra Police's cyber department asked people to refrain from circulating such photos.

"A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste," it tweeted.

"It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action," it added.

The cyber department further emphasized that the images that were circulated should be deleted.

"In the digital age, every piece of information we read or watch needs to be cross-checked, verified, and we all have to be careful before believing or forwarding them," it said.

Also Read: From Shah Rukh Khan To Ravi Shankar Prasad, Celebs, Politicians Mourn Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian