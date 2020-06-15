Maharashtra Police Warn Of Legal Action Against Those Sharing Images Of Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Body

Netizens have been warned of strict legal action by Maharashtra cyber cell if they are found circulating images of Sushant Singh Rajput's dead body on social media.

Sushant, 34, died allegedly by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai, in June 14, Sunday.

After the news of demise surfaced, netizens began circulating 'disturbing' photos of the actor's dead body in his bedroom.

Late on Sunday, June 14, Maharashtra Police's cyber department asked people to refrain from circulating such photos.

"A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste," it tweeted.

"It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action," it added.



The cyber department further emphasized that the images that were circulated should be deleted.

"In the digital age, every piece of information we read or watch needs to be cross-checked, verified, and we all have to be careful before believing or forwarding them," it said.

