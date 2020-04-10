News

Maharashtra: Senior IPS Officer Amitabh Gupta Sent On Compulsory Leave For Allowing DHFL Promoters Wadhawans To Travel Amidst Lockdown

By :  Devyani Madaik  
India   |   Published : 10 April 2020 11:14 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-10T16:54:59+05:30
Image Credits: Times Of India, Times Of India

Additional Chief Secretary, Manoj Saunik, has been appointed to probe Amitabh Gupta's role in issuing the letter to the Wadhawans.

The Maharashtra Principal Secretary (Special) in the Home Department, Amitabh Gupta, has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect, for allegedly granting permission letter to the DHFL promoters and Yes Bank money laundering case accused Wadhawans' family to travel, amid the lockdown.

Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, informed that Additional Chief Secretary, Manoj Saunik, has been appointed to probe Amitabh Gupta's role in issuing the letter to the Wadhawans.

The serious violation amid the coronavirus outbreak was informed to the authorities by locals, who spotted some high-end cars entering Mahabaleshwar.

Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, along with family and their helpers, traveled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar. Both the brothers are accused in the Yes Bank and DHFL fraud cases, facing investigations of ₹14,000 crore from DHFL for using fake browsers and allegedly receiving ₹600 crore kickback as loan, involving Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.

Yes Bank put ₹3,700 crore in the transient debentures of DHFL during the period from April - June 2018, said the FIR which named five organizations and seven people.

According to the reports, the CBI is considering taking them into custody after the end of their quarantine period. The letter that was issued by Gupta stated the traveling as a family emergency. 23 individuals have been booked under Section 188 along with other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Former CM, Devendra Fadnavis, questioned the Thackeray government for their ignorance about such gruesome activity. "No lockdowns for the mighty and rich in Maharashtra? One can spend holidays in Mahabaleshwar with official permission from the police It is not possible that a senior IPS officer would make such a gross mistake knowing the consequences on his own," he tweeted.

Also Read: COVID-19 Outbreak: Indian Students Stranded In US Urge Modi Government For Rescue

