Maha Govt's 'Shiv Bhojan' Prices Reduced To Rs 5 Per Plate Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

In a major relief for the daily wage workers amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday said that the state government's 'Shiv bhojan' meals would be available for the workers at Rs 5 per plate as compared to Rs 10 earlier.

The slashed price would be in force till June, and it would be available from 11 am to 3 pm, he informed. The government aims at serving at least 1 lakh plates per day.

"As many as 1 lakh meals would be distributed under the Shiv bhojan scheme at the taluka level every day during this period. Moreover the number of thalis allotted to each district has been increased five fold," Bhujbal said, addressing a press conference.

"The government will give Rs 45 per thali for urban areas and Rs 30 for the rural areas. The state government has made provision of Rs 160 crore for the purpose. Orders have been issued to district collectors and foodgrain supply controllers to start new Shiv bhojan centres at the taluka-level in their districts by April 1," he added.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had launched the 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme on a pilot basis to give subsidised meals to the poor and needy for just Rs 10 per plate. The objective of the scheme is to provide affordable and quality food to the poor.

As of now, one Shiv Bhojan centre is being set up in every district and municipal corporation area of the state.

