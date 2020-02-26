Home Ministry Sends Manual To Set Up Model Detention Centre In Maharashtra

The Union Home Ministry has issued a model detention centre manual to Maharashtra, and the state government is all set to take possession of a temporary detention centre. It is identifying land for a permanent detention centre in the state.

The manual mentions the legal provisions concerning detention and deportation of a foreign national, categories of those who may be detained and facilities to be provided in these detention centres.

So far, no illegal migrant has been detained in Maharashtra; a bureaucrat told The Times Of India.

"Detention centres are set up by the state governments as per their requirement to detail illegal immigrants, who have completed their sentence pending deportation to their native country," junior home minister Nityanand Rai said.

This issue was highlighted in the Lok Sabha by Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sewant who sought information on whether the home ministry has issued a model detention centre for states or not.

He also asked if the number of operational detention centres, the number of people currently detained in these centres, the capacity of these centres and the number of those centres that are under construction.

In a written reply to all the queries, Rai said that the home ministry has prepared a model detention centre after consulting the stakeholders and as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

