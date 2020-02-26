News

Home Ministry Sends Manual To Set Up Model Detention Centre In Maharashtra

Navya Singh
India   |   Published : 26 Feb 2020 7:51 AM GMT
Home Ministry Sends Manual To Set Up Model Detention Centre In Maharashtra

Image Credit: Zee News/ India Today

The manual mentions the legal provisions with regard to detention and deportation of a foreign national, categories of those who may be detained and facilities to be provided in these detention centres.

The Union Home Ministry has issued a model detention centre manual to Maharashtra, and the state government is all set to take possession of a temporary detention centre. It is identifying land for a permanent detention centre in the state.

The manual mentions the legal provisions concerning detention and deportation of a foreign national, categories of those who may be detained and facilities to be provided in these detention centres.

So far, no illegal migrant has been detained in Maharashtra; a bureaucrat told The Times Of India.

"Detention centres are set up by the state governments as per their requirement to detail illegal immigrants, who have completed their sentence pending deportation to their native country," junior home minister Nityanand Rai said.

This issue was highlighted in the Lok Sabha by Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sewant who sought information on whether the home ministry has issued a model detention centre for states or not.

He also asked if the number of operational detention centres, the number of people currently detained in these centres, the capacity of these centres and the number of those centres that are under construction.

In a written reply to all the queries, Rai said that the home ministry has prepared a model detention centre after consulting the stakeholders and as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Also Read: "NPR Is A Census…" Says Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, Here's How Census Is Different From NPR

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

This Young IAS Officer From Jharkhand Is Improving Education And Healthcare With His Unique Initiatives

ExclusiveThis Young IAS Officer From Jharkhand Is Improving Education And Healthcare With His Unique Initiatives

Bihar Becomes First NDA-Ruled State To Pass Resolution Against NRC, Will Implement 2010 Format Of NPR

NewsBihar Becomes First NDA-Ruled State To Pass Resolution Against NRC, Will Implement 2010 Format Of NPR

[Watch]Hindus & Muslims March Together In Brijpuri Against Communal Violence In Delhi

News[Watch]Hindus & Muslims March Together In Brijpuri Against Communal Violence In Delhi

Breaking: PM Modi Appeals For Peace From Delhites Amid Prevailing Tense Situation

NewsBreaking: PM Modi Appeals For Peace From Delhites Amid Prevailing Tense Situation

Delhi Violence Death Toll Hits 20

News'Can't Allow Another 1984 Under Our Watch': High Court Slams Delhi Police Over Violence

6 Supreme Court Judges Contract H1N1 Virus

News6 Supreme Court Judges Contract H1N1 Virus