COVID-19 Lockdown Forces Magician To Sell Vegetables In Rajasthan

While a 40-day lockdown has taken a hit on every section of the society, it has particularly wreaked havoc in the lives of Indian magicians.

In Rajasthan's Dholpur district, the coronavirus pandemic has forced a magician who was accustomed to thundering applause on his captivating tricks, to sell vegetables to sustain himself and his family.

38-year-old Raju Mahor who is popularly known as RJ Samrat Jadugar has now chosen to become a vegetable vendor. Reportedly, he had to call it quits after 15 years in the profession as a magician.

"The coronavirus crisis has shut my entire business. Over a dozen staff members who worked with me are now sitting at home due to the lockdown. When I thought about paying house rent and run my family, I did not see any other option but to sell vegetables," said Mr Mahor, reported, NDTV.

Having done crowded-shows in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and several other places across the country, none of the tricks up their sleeves seems to work under given uninvited lockdown norms.

This resembles the plight of a thousand other marginalised people who survive on everyday earnings.

"I used to do 8-10 shows in a day in fairs organised throughout the year across India. My last show was in Bhind and Morena. My props are now lying with one of the staff members in Bhind due to the lockdown," he said.

However, a hopeful Mahor said that he wants to get back to entertaining people with his tricks and shows once the lockdown is lifted and life returns to the usual.

"It's not only about me, but other people too. God knows when the situation will become normal and people will step out to watch shows. I can only hope for good times to come back soon," he added.

Indian Circuses Struggle For Survival

According to BBC, the lockdown imposed to contain and curb the spread of the deadly virus has brought the lives of the performers and artists working in circuses to a standstill.

The report highlighted that performers ran out of food and money soon after the country went into lockdown on 24 March. They had to appeal to the public to help.

Reportedly, they have written an appeal to Prime Minister Modi seeking financial assistance to help them sustain the lockdown period. They are awaiting a response.

