Madurai Salon Owner Feeds 615 Families With Rs 5 Lakh That He Saved For Daughter's Education

In a heartwarming gesture, a Madurai-based salon owner helped over 600 families amid the lockdown, providing them with essentials using the money he had saved for his daughter's education.

47-year-old C Mohan resides in Melamadai ward of the district and has helped close to 615 local families with essential kits over the past one week.

Each kit distributed by Mohan had 5 kilograms of rice, vegetables, groceries and cooking oil that would help sustain families for some days.

"Many people came to me seeking help. Some even broke down as they narrated their difficulties, which pained me a lot. I thought there is still time to save for my only daughter's future. So I withdrew the money from the bank to help these people," Mohan said, reported The Times of India.

Mohan also said that he has been reached out by many seeking help during the coronavirus crisis.

"There are around 400 families still out there in need of help. I am discussing with my family as to what can be done. We are planning to either pledge my wife's jewellery or a housing plot that I purchased earlier. I am pretty confident of earning back the money with the help of my customers," he added.

Although the lockdown has affected businesses in his area which was reportedly the first containment zone in the city, the residents are hoping to return to work after the lockdown is lifted.

Also Read: Nurse Beaten Up, Stabbed For Asking To Follow Social Distancing In Haryana