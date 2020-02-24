Madhya Pradesh Headmaster Uses His Savings To Book Flight Tickets For Students

A Madhya Pradesh headmaster is winning hearts after he spent his hard-earned savings to take his students on a school trip to Delhi in a flight.

The nineteen students of a government school in Dewas district had an experience of a lifetime during their two-day trip to Delhi because of Kishore Kanase.

The kids who flew paper planes never thought that they would take a ride on a real one so early. The students' faces were filled with joy when they realised that they would be boarding a flight. The students who are mostly from Classes 6, 7, and 8 of the school couldn't hide their excitement while boarding the aircraft as most of them have not even travelled by train, The Times Of India reported.

They boarded the plane from Indore airport on February 14. The students were startled at the sight of an aeroplane for the first time. "The aeroplane seems so tiny when we gaze at it from our playground. It is huge when we see it on the ground," Tohid Sheikh, a class 6 student told the national daily.

Kishore said that he wanted the students to experience a ride in aeroplane early in their life. He had raised over ₹60,000 from his savings to fund the trip. He claimed that he had booked tickets in advance to pay the lowest tariffs. Kishore said that the idea of a trip on a plane dates back to the last year when students while returning from Agra said that they will now fly on a plane.

