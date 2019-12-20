Villagers Set Ablaze House Of Rape, Murder Accused In Madhya Pradesh
December 20th, 2019 / 5:33 PM / Updated 1 hours ago
Image Credits: India Today
The residents of a village in Majhgawan, Madhya Pradesh on 19 December set ablaze the house of three men accused of killing a local villager and raping his pregnant sister-in-law.
The perpetrators had allegedly murdered the victim over a disputed land awarded under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)
The issue got even more intense when the villagers pelted stones at the police and vandalized their jeep. The police had to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas shells to control the aggressive mob.
The family members of the deceased have filed a complaint with the Majhgawan police. In the complaint, they alleged that the dispute began when the victim declined to forgo the land to some muscle men of the village who were in parallel claims for the same land.
They allegedly attacked the victim with sharp weapons on Wednesday, December 18 after he declined to cease the construction on the disputed land. When the pregnant wife of the victim’s younger brother rushed to his rescue, they stopped her and sexually assaulted her and inserted a stick in her private parts.
Sub-divisional officer of police Bhavna Maravi said to Hindustan Times that the police were working on the case and are yet to arrest the accused. He also said that they were trying to trace out the villagers who attacked them.
The police claim that they had rushed the victim and his sister-in-law to a nearby hospital where once they received the information. They said that by the time they reached the hospital, the victim had already died and his sister-in-law was still undergoing treatment.
Contributors
Written by : Vasudha Kaukuntla (Intern)
Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh