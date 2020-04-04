Madhya Pradesh: Dubai Returned Man Who Organised Feast For 1,500, Tests Positive For COVID-19

A man along with 11 of his family members have tested positive for coronavirus in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, days after he organised a feast for 1,500 people in the honour of his dead mother.

The entire colony where the function took place has been sealed by the local authorities to prevent it from becoming a new COVID-19 hotspot in the state.

According to an article by NDTV, the man, identified as Suresh, works as a waiter in Dubai. He had returned to Morena on March 17 and organised the ceremony on March 20. Approximately, 1,500 people attended the funeral function and ate at the feast.

Reportedly, Suresh showed symptoms of the infection on March 25, but he visited the hospital four days later. Subsequently, he along with his wife was put in quarantine, and they both tested positive on April 2.

The authorities further tested 23 of his close relatives out of which 10 are positive.

"We sent 23 samples of the contacts of the two positive patients and received the reports on Friday. Out of them, 10, including eight women, have tested positive for the virus. All 12 patients have now been quarantined at the hospital, while those who tested negative have been put under 14 days isolation at their houses in different parts of Morena district," Morena's Chief Medical Officer Dr RC Bandil was quoted as saying.

The man was tested in Dubai before his arrival but had not shown any symptoms then. According to him, his wife was ill two days before arriving at Morena.

At the time of writing this article, the number of cases in Madhya Pradesh is 154.

Also Read: Why SC Should Consider Turning Hotels Into COVID-19 Facilities