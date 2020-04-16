News

Migrant Labourers In Madhya Pradesh To Get Rs 1,000 In Their Accounts: CM Shivraj Chouhan

By :  Aditi Chattopadhyay  
India   |   Published : 16 April 2020 2:33 PM GMT
Image credit: Indian Express, India Today

Chouhan appealed to all MPs and MLAs to maintain a database of all the labourers stranded in other areas to ensure that accounts are created and the money is deposited.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on April 15 announced that Rs 1,000 will be credited in the accounts of the migrant labourers who are stranded in other states, amid the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"Today, we have decided that Rs 1,000 will be deposited in every labourer's account. I appeal to all the migrated labourers that there is no need to worry. In case more money is required, the money shall be credited in the accounts. In the times of trouble, the government stands in solidarity with you all," Hindustan Times quoted CM Chouhan as saying.

He added that he is coordinating with chief ministers of other states to arrange food and water for migrant labourers.

"Many workers of Madhya Pradesh are stranded in other states and are unable to return due to the extension of the national lockdown. We have even spoken to other state chief ministers as well for the workers' accommodation and food," he added.

In his third address to the nation, PM Modi announced the extension of the 21 days lockdown till 3 May to stop the further spread of novel Coronavirus.

"I have instructed all collectors to make arrangements for the labourers. There should not be a shortage of ration for them as well," he added.

"We would provide two-month ration free of cost — five kilograms for every person. But if people do not have ration cards, they would also be given ration cards as well," Chouhan said, on the issue of labourers not having ration cards.

"We will not let our brothers and sisters go hungry in this time of crisis," he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of April 16, the state has reported 987 positive COVID-19 out of which 64 patients have recovered and 53 lives have been claimed by the virus.

Also Read: Goa Likely To Become First State To Defeat COVID-19, No New Cases Since April 4

Migrant Labourers In Madhya Pradesh To Get Rs 1,000 In Their Accounts: CM Shivraj Chouhan

