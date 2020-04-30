News

Madhya Pradesh Govt Distributes Ayurvedic 'Kadha', Opposition Objects To CM's Image On Packets

On Monday, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched 'Jeevan Amrit Yojana', under which 50 gm packets of the decoction powder is being distributed among one crore people.

The Logical Indian Crew
30 April 2020 4:05 AM GMT
Written By : Devyani Madaik | Edited By : Shubhendu Deshmukh  
Madhya Pradesh Govt Distributes Ayurvedic
CREDITS: NDTV, TOI

Madhya Pradesh government distributed of Ayurvedic decoction (kadha) among one crore people, stating that the mixture to help boost the immunity.

On Monday, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched 'Jeevan Amrit Yojana', under which 50 gm packets of the decoction powder is being distributed. The powder has been prepared by MP Laghu Vanopaj Sangh in collaboration with the Department of AYUSH, the forefront showcasing CM's image.

However, opposition objected to the CMs image on the packet, stating the drive is being used for political benefit, shows starvation of campaigning and promotion during the pandemic.

State Congress spokesperson, Ajay Singh Yadav also said, "While scores of people have been affected by the pandemic which has even claimed the lives of some brave police officers and doctors, Chouhan was busy promoting himself through electronic media and hoardings."

Rajya Sabha MP, Vivek Tankha took to twitter stating such an act as a punishable offence.

However, BJP spokesperson, Rajneesh Agrawal said that there was nothing wrong with it. The CM's name is synonyms with the trust and the initiation by the government should not be politicized in any manner.

Also Read: Locals Hurl Stones At Policemen Enforcing Lockdown in Surat, Cop Injured

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditor
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

COVID-19: Punjab Extends Lockdown By Two More Weeks

NewsCOVID-19: Punjab Extends Lockdown By Two More Weeks

Madhya Pradesh Govt Distributes Ayurvedic

NewsMadhya Pradesh Govt Distributes Ayurvedic 'Kadha', Opposition Objects To CM's Image On Packets

Plasma Therapy Not Approved As COVID-19 Treatment, Use Only For Trial: ICMR

NewsPlasma Therapy Not Approved As COVID-19 Treatment, Use Only For Trial: ICMR

Locals Hurl Stones At Policemen Enforcing Lockdown in Surat, Cop Injured

Latest NewsLocals Hurl Stones At Policemen Enforcing Lockdown in Surat, Cop Injured

Tamil Nadu Govt Issues Ordinance, Up To 3 Yrs Jail Term For Preventing Burial Of COVID-19 Victims

NewsTamil Nadu Govt Issues Ordinance, Up To 3 Yrs Jail Term For Preventing Burial Of COVID-19 Victims

World Press Freedom Ranking: Has Indian News Media Lost Credibility?

ExclusiveWorld Press Freedom Ranking: Has Indian News Media Lost Credibility?