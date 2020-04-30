Madhya Pradesh Govt Distributes Ayurvedic 'Kadha', Opposition Objects To CM's Image On Packets

Madhya Pradesh government distributed of Ayurvedic decoction (kadha) among one crore people, stating that the mixture to help boost the immunity.

On Monday, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched 'Jeevan Amrit Yojana', under which 50 gm packets of the decoction powder is being distributed. The powder has been prepared by MP Laghu Vanopaj Sangh in collaboration with the Department of AYUSH, the forefront showcasing CM's image.

However, opposition objected to the CMs image on the packet, stating the drive is being used for political benefit, shows starvation of campaigning and promotion during the pandemic.

State Congress spokesperson, Ajay Singh Yadav also said, "While scores of people have been affected by the pandemic which has even claimed the lives of some brave police officers and doctors, Chouhan was busy promoting himself through electronic media and hoardings."

Rajya Sabha MP, Vivek Tankha took to twitter stating such an act as a punishable offence.

माफ़ करिए शिवराज जी। कोरोना के इस जंग में आप का चित्र गवर्न्मंट पैक्स में देना बहुत ग़लत मेसिज है। सरकारी पैक्स में ऐसा करना दंडनीय अपराध। क्या आप के अनुमति से हुआ है ! नहीं तो जिस अधिकारी के आदेश से हुआ है उसे दंडित करे। pic.twitter.com/BN3PdSCCu5 — Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) April 28, 2020

However, BJP spokesperson, Rajneesh Agrawal said that there was nothing wrong with it. The CM's name is synonyms with the trust and the initiation by the government should not be politicized in any manner.

