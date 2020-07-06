News

Madhya Pradesh: 15-Yr-Old Girl Who Cycles 24 Km Every Day To School, Gets 98.5 Percent In Tenth Board

Narrating her experience, Roshni said she had to spend nights at her relatives' house and it would be days before she returned home.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   6 July 2020
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Twitter/ANI

A 15-year-old girl from a village in Madhya Pradesh secured the eighth position by scoring 98.75 percent in class 10th board examinations.

Roshni Bhadauria surmounted all odds to achieve this rare feat. Her willpower and determination towards her studies made her cycle 24 kilometres every day to school.

She lives in Ajnol village of Bhind district and encouraged by her marks, and now wants to pursue a career in civil services.

"I was given a bicycle by the government which I used well, I used to study around four and a half hours every day. I want to prepare for IAS in the future," One India quoted Roshni.

Roshni's father, Purushottam Bhadouriya, is a farmer by occupation who has two sons and was proud of his daughter's achievements. Reportedly, he said that he would now arrange for a vehicle for his daughter to go to school.

"Till the 8th, her daughter was in another school where there was a bus facility but after that Roshni was admitted to a government school in Mehgaon, which is 12 km from Ajnol. Due to lack of vehicle facilities, Roshni had to go by bicycle to reach the school," he said

"All my children are good students, but this girl has made everyone proud. No one in these parts has ever scored such high marks," he told IndiaTimes.

Narrating her experience, Roshni said that it was difficult to ride a bicycle to school but she used to cycle 60 to 70 days in a year. At times, she had to spend nights at her relatives' house and it would be days before she returned home.

