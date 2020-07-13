The landmark scene of Mehboob Khan's film, 'Mother India', in which actress Nargis ploughed fields due to the poverty comes to life in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district.

The incident is from Sherpur village, situated on the outskirts of Alot Panchayat of Ratlam District. Jagdish Dhakkad, a debt-ridden farmer, is forced to employ his daughter Radha Kumari, 20, to plough his one-acre land.





"Neither I have money to purchase the bulls nor to hire a tractor and for its fuel," said Jagdish. He broke down while narrating his ordeal. The COVID-19 lockdown left the 49-year-old farmer no money to hire tractor or bullocks to plough the fields for monsoon crops. Besides, he failed to buy ox for the same. Hence, left with no option, Jagdish with the help of his daughter Radha ploughed the field."Neither I have money to purchase the bulls nor to hire a tractor and for its fuel," said Jagdish. He broke down while narrating his ordeal.

"Normally, one needs fuel worth around Rs 300 to Rs 400 to plough an acre, but I do not have even that much of money," he added.



During the lockdown, most of the farmers were neither able to work on their fields nor were they found an alternate source of income. On the other hand, farming was not possible as fertiliser shops and markets were closed. As a result, their savings dried up rapidly.







A similar incident was reported in Mathurakheda village of Agar-Malwa district, where two daughters of 65-year-old Kumer Singh, Jamuna, 18, and Madhu, 17, ploughed their two acres land due to cash crunch. The three months lockdown and the skyrocketing price of fuel are making life difficult for farmers in the region. "The constant increase in fuel prices is making their lives hell. From seeds to fertiliser everything has become costlier. We are hardly earning to make ends meet," Jagdish said."I have borrowed money from a few relatives and pinning hope for monsoon crops to repay the debt. I plead the government to come to their rescue before it's too late," he added.When asked, Radha Kumari said, "She is happy to serve her father in times of distress. The government must look after the poor farmers and reconsider its decision of fuel price hike, or else it would be very difficult for agriculture workers to graze the land."Talking about his daughter, Jagdish said that she wants to attend college for higher education, but, instead, she is ploughing the field as bullock because as there is not a single penny left.A similar incident was reported in Mathurakheda village of Agar-Malwa district, where two daughters of 65-year-old Kumer Singh, Jamuna, 18, and Madhu, 17, ploughed their two acres land due to cash crunch.



