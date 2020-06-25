News

'In Hope Of Son, Modi Govt Produced Five Daughters': MP Congress Leader's Sexist Tweet Sparks Public Outrage

In a tweet on Wednesday, which has now been taken down, Jitu Patwari tried to compare the birth of a girl child with the Modi government schemes.

In an extremely sexist remark, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jitu Patwari landed in a major controversy while he was trying to lash out at the Modi government over its various schemes and measures. The remarks, however, backfired with netizens schooling the leader for his outrageous remarks.

The leader tweeted in Hindi, "Putra ke chakkar mein 5 putri paida ho gayi. 1 notebandi, 2 GST, 3 mehengai, 4 berozgaari, 5 mandi. Parantu abhi tak 'Vikas' paida nahi hua." The tweet translates to: "In the hope of having a male child, we now have 5 daughters. 1 demonetisation, 2 GST, 3 inflation, 4 unemployment, 5 slowdown. However, Vikas is not born yet."

In an attempt to draw an analogy between the birth of girl child to the "failures" of the Modi government in the hope of having a son which the leader referred to as 'Vikas', the minister triggered a massive row.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also hit out at Patwari saying: "At a time when the entire nation is proud of the sacrifices made by the likes of Rani Durgavati, Congress is busy insulting our daughters."

Later, the National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma also said, "Sad that these people with this kind of mindset are calling themselves leaders. What are they teaching to their followers I wonder. Will ask for an explanation from him for sure."

The BJP also slammed Patwari, calling his tweet "highly misogynistic".

"Daughters are worthy of worshiping. But BJP is trying to create controversy over one of my tweets, I would still like to insist that the entire country is still waiting for 'Vikas'," Jitu Patwari issued a clarification in a follow-up tweet.

The Congress leader was schooled by netizens for his shocking comments.

