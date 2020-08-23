Latest News

Madhya Pradesh: 150 Tax Officials Pose As COVID Warriors, Recover Properties Worth Crores

The value of the properties, located in Bhopal and Sehore district including two cricket grounds, is estimated to run into hundreds of crores.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   23 Aug 2020 3:33 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Madhya Pradesh: 150 Tax Officials Pose As COVID Warriors, Recover Properties Worth Crores

Credits: NDTV

A coordinated raid was conducted on Thursday across 20 premises of two major builder and realtor groups by 150 Income Tax officials from Madhya Pradesh's I-T department.

I-T officials along with Special Armed Forces (SAF) police personnel arrived at the premises at 5:30 am, posing as COVID-19 warriors, in vehicles bearing stickers that read: "Government of Madhya Pradesh, Health Department COVID-19 team welcomes you".

The raids were carried out on properties in Bhopal and the Sehore district.

According to the NDTV report, documents and details of about 100 immovable properties were recovered. The value of the properties, including two cricket grounds, is estimated to run into hundreds of crores. Cash worth Rs 1 crore was also seized.

Raghvendra Singh Tomar, head of one of the two business groups was also raided. It was found that Tomar has connections with a top BJP leader, who is also currently serving a cabinet minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and has significant involvement in the acquisition of illegal properties.

Speaking on the raid conducted, Congress spokesperson of the state, Narendra Saluja said that this was nothing but a meagre move to limit the rising stature of a cabinet minister. "Recently the same minister publicly admitted Raghvendra Singh Tomar was like his younger brother. Now the BJP needs to clarify that minister's relations with Mr Tomar," he tweeted.

Retaliating to Saluja's comment, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said the department was doing their job as per the law, but the opposition is throwing false allegations just to defame BJP politicians.

Sources told the media that the raid conducted could further lead to links with bureaucrats, politicians and people from the police department involved.

Also Read: Seven Years Since His Murder, Narendra Dabholkar's Family Awaits Justice

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian