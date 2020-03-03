Lucknow University All Set To Introduce 'Education For Happiness' Course

Lucknow University will soon introduce 'Education for Happiness' course in the M.Ed curriculum from the next academic year. The course will teach the real concept of happiness to the students and acquaint them with its Indian concept.



"Children are looking for happiness in the wrong places, their concept of happiness is false. Happiness comes from within but they look for it in the material world," Prof Amita Bajpai quoted in the told ANI.

She added that the course will be optional and offered in M.Ed.

"It will be inter-disciplinary, so all PG students can opt for it. It will be introduced from next year after the Academic Council's approval," she said.

The professor also said that although the course is yet to start, it is already gaining popularity among students.

"The real purpose of education is accomplished only through this course. We believe that an educated person's life should be better than an uneducated man's but the reality is something else. The more educated a person is, the more he is focused on competition and is anxious," she said.

Recently, US President Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, visited a school in Delhi where happiness is practised with the students. Speaking about that school, the professor said, "I have read about that school. Students there practice happiness and stay happy. It is important to identify the indicators of stress and happiness."

The professor is of the belief that once students learn this course, a change will come about in society.