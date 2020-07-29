News

Lucknow: Doctors On COVID-19 Duty Complain Of Poor Quality Of Food, Accommodation At King George's Medical University

The Resident Doctor's Welfare Association (RDWA) at the university have written to the university's vice chancellor, alleging that the authorities had an "apathetic attitude" towards COVID warriors.

29 July 2020
Lucknow: Doctors On COVID-19 Duty Complain Of Poor Quality Of Food, Accommodation At King George

Image Credit: The Times Of India

Health workers and doctors working in the COVID-19 ward at King George's Medical University in Lucknow have issued a complaint to the university authorities citing shoddy accommodation and "poor quality" of food with insects.

The Resident Doctor's Welfare Association (RDWA) at the university have written to the university's vice chancellor, alleging that the authorities had an "apathetic attitude" towards COVID warriors.

The KGMU administration has, however, maintained that quality food being is provided to the health workers at the accommodation, adding that an enquiry will be initiated in the same.

A copy of the complaint along with images of worms seen in food has gone viral on social media.

"The letter has been seen out to the VC. For the past few days, some of the resident doctors on COVID duty had posted about such an apathy towards them on our social media group," the general secretary of RDWA Dr Saurabh Srivastav said.

