'Love Jihad' Doesn't Exist Under Law: Home Ministry To Lok Sabha

The term 'Love Jihad' doesn't exist in terms of the law, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy told Lok Sabha.

The minister's statement came while he was replying to a question about Kerala High Court saying there was nothing called Love Jihad. "The term 'Love Jihad' is not defined under the extant laws. No such case of 'Love Jihad' has been reported by any of the central agencies," the minister told the lower house.

He further said that the Constitution gave everyone the freedom to practice and propagate any religion, reported The Indian Express.

However, the minister said two inter-faith marriages from Kerala have been probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He was referring to the Hadiya case where the Supreme Court had upheld the marriage of Akila Ashokan (Hadiya) and Shafin Jahan. The apex had also directed the central agency to probe alleged links of her husband with Islamic State and if she had been forcibly converted before marriage. The central agency was also investigating another case related to the issue in Kerala.

