George Floyd Protest: Los Angeles To Defund Police Department, Invest In Marginalised Communities Instead

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday, June 3, announced that he is working on plans for a massive cut in the city's police department and annual budget, while investing that money in the betterent of the minority communities, Independent reported.

"The city will identify almost $250 million in cuts so they can invest in jobs, in health, in education and in healing, following demands from the Black Lives Matter movement and other activist groups to divest funding from the Los Angeles Police Department," Mayor Garcetti said while addressing the media.

"It is time to move our rhetoric towards action to end racism in our city," he added.

Prior to this, Los Angeles City Council president Nury Martinez also proposed cutting up to $150 million from the Los Angeles Police Department, and investing those funds into communities of colour.

This came after protests erupted across the country after the murder of African-American George Floyd on May 25.

As many as 100 black rights organisations, in coalition with Black Lives Matter wrote an open letter earlier this week, asking citizens to sign the petition to demand the city council and the Mayor decrease in funding of the police departments and redirect those funds in strengthening minority communities, healthcare, education, fund housing and environmental projects, and community upliftment programs.

Prior to the protests, Garcetti had proposed a 7% increase in the police department budget, from USD 1.189 billion last year to USD 1.86 billion for 2020-2021, now looking for cuts by $100-$150 million in the budget.

In New York, city council candidates are calling for a USD 1 billion cut out of USD 6 billion budget to help fund other programs.

Also Read: George Floyd Death: Four Sacked Minneapolis Police Officers Face New Charges