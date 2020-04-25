News

Lockdown 2.0: Centre Allows Shops To Reopen From April 25

It is mandatory for all permitted shops to open only with 50 per cent strength of workers, ensure compulsory wearing of masks and strict adherence to social distancing norms.

The Logical Indian Crew
25 April 2020
Written By : Reethu Ravi | Edited By : Shubhendu Deshmukh  
Image Credits: NDTV

In a late-night order, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday, April 24, permitted the shops providing non-essential goods and services to open from Saturday, April 25 onwards. The order allows all neighbourhood shops and stand-alone shops in residential areas - except those in the malls - to open amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Shops in market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are also allowed to open.

According to the MHA order, "all shops under Shops and Establishment Act of States and union territories, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, except shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls, outside limits of Municipal Corporations" are now allowed to open.

However, all permitted shops must open only with 50 per cent strength of workers, ensure the compulsory wearing of masks and strict adherence to social distancing norms.

Furthermore, the exemptions are not applicable in containment zones and hotspots, the order added.

The relaxation of the lockdown restrictions comes as a huge relief as India has been under a strict lockdown since March 24 to contain the coronavirus pandemic. While initially the lockdown was announced for 21 days, on April 15, it was further extended by 19 days to last till May 3.

On Friday, India reported 1,752 fresh cases taking the total number of infected people to 23,452. At present, 5,062 people have recovered and 775 people have died.

Contributors

WriterEditor
Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

