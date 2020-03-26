News

Lockdown Not Enough, WHO Cautions 'Find, Isolate, Test, Treat' To Combat Spread Of COVID-19

Navya Singh
India   |   Published : 26 March 2020 10:25 AM GMT
Lockdown Not Enough, WHO Cautions
"You have created a second window of opportunity, the question is how will you use it?" Tedros asked.

Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Wednesday said that a lockdown will not be sufficient to ward off the COVID-19 pandemic globally. This statement comes after several countries imposed nationwide lockdowns to tackle the spread and impact of COVID-19.

"To slow the spread of #COVID-19, many countries introduced "lockdown" measures. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics. We call on all countries to use this time to attack the novel coronavirus. You have created a second window of opportunity," Tedros said.

He said that asking people to stay inside their homes and prohibiting population movement is just buying time and slashing the pressure on health care sector. However, the epidemic will not extinguish with these measures.

Tedors said: "We call on all countries who have introduced so-called lockdown measures, to use this time to attack the virus. You have created a second window of opportunity, the question is how will you use it?"

While stressing on the measures of testing and curing, Tedros said: "Aggressive measures to find, isolate, test, treat and trace is not only the best and fastest way out of extreme social and economic restrictions, but they're also the best way to prevent them."

As per the recent WHO report, the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus across the world has surpassed 4,14,179 over 18,440 have succumbed to the virus.

Also Read: India's Strategy To Beat Coronavirus: First We 'Hammer' Then We 'Dance'

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

From Police Atrocities To Exodus Of Migrant Workers, Here

AwarenessFrom Police Atrocities To Exodus Of Migrant Workers, Here's How Day One Of Nationwide Lockdown Unveiled

Fact Check: Can Tea Cure COVID-19? No!

Fact CheckFact Check: Can Tea Cure COVID-19? No!

COVID 19: Self-Medicating To Ward Off Or Treat COVID-19 Is A Big No!

AwarenessCOVID 19: Self-Medicating To Ward Off Or Treat COVID-19 Is A Big No!

Indian Railways To Turn Coaches Into Isolation Wards For Coronavirus Patients

NewsIndian Railways To Turn Coaches Into Isolation Wards For Coronavirus Patients

Newspaper Sales Down By 80%, Vendors Fear For Their Future Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

NewsNewspaper Sales Down By 80%, Vendors Fear For Their Future Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Afraid Of Having Coronavirus, 56-Yr-Old Karnataka Man Kills Self; Asks Family To Be Safe

NewsAfraid Of Having Coronavirus, 56-Yr-Old Karnataka Man Kills Self; Asks Family To Be Safe