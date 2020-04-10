Amid the 21 days nationwide lockdown, a Telangana woman road nearly 1,400 km on a scooter to bring back her son who got stuck in Nellore in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

According to a The New Indian Express report, Razia Begum (48) set out on the journey on April 6 morning with permission from the local police, rode solo to Nellore and returned with her younger son on April 8 evening, showing an endurance level even seasoned riders would find hard to match.

Razia told PTI on April 9 that the journey was difficult especially on a small two-wheeler for a woman, but her determination to bring her son back overtook all her fears. The rotis she had packed kept her going.

The brave mother is a government school headmistress from Bodhan town in Nizamabad district. Having lost her husband 15 years ago, Razia had been living with her two sons. The elder one is an engineering graduate while 19-year old Nizamuddin, aspiring to join MBBS.

Her son had gone to Rahamatabad in Nellore district on March 12 to drop his friend and stayed back there. In the meantime, the lockdown was announced following the coronavirus outbreak and he got stranded.

Anguished to hear from her son that he was desperate to join the family, Razia decided to take matters into her hand and set out to bring him home.

She chose not to send her son fearing the police might mistake him for a joyrider and detain him. After initially considering taking a car, she discarded the idea and chose her two-wheeler.

She began the journey on April 6 morning and reached Nellore the next day afternoon. She left for home town on the same day along with her son and reached Bodhan April 8 evening.

Armed with just packed rotis, she would make stops at fuel stations and quench her thirst at certain points all along the way.

The mother and son are now safely back in Bodhan.

