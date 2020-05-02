Lockdown 3.0: Know What Is Allowed And What Isn't In Your Zone

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1 extended the coronavirus lockdown by two more weeks till May 17. Lockdown 2.0 was to end on May 3. The third edition of nationwide lockdown will, however, be different from the last one. The government has divided the districts across the country into zones — red, orange and green. More activities are allowed in the new lockdown guidelines.

Continued Restriction According to an Indian Express report, travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road; running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/coaching institutions; hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants; places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc; social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings; and, religious places/ places of worship for the public, across the country is still prohibited in all zones.

In all zones, citizens above 65 years, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years shall stay at home.

Red Zones

Cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws; running of taxis and cab aggregators; intra-district and inter-district plying of buses; and, barbershops, spas and salons, are not permitted.

Movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed only for permitted activities. A maximum of two persons (besides the driver) in four-wheeler vehicles, and with no pillion rider in the case of two-wheelers, can move.

Industrial establishments in urban areas with access control have been permitted.

All standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

Private offices can operate with up to 33 per cent attendance.

All government offices shall function with senior officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above at full strength, and the remaining staff attending up to 33 per cent as per requirement.

Green Zone

Other than the blanket restrictions irrespective of the zonal division, all activities are permitted.

Buses can operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots can operate with up to 50 per cent capacity. All goods traffic is permitted.

No state/ UT are to stop the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

Separate passes of any sort are not required for such movement, deemed essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across India in the duration of the lockdown period.

E-commerce of non-essential items is allowed.

Sale of liquor has been allowed in all zones. However, if the shops are located in malls, marketing complexes and in containment areas, they cannot open.

According to the Government order shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc. in public places have to ensure a minimum six feet distance from each other. More than five persons are not present at one time at the shop.

OPDs and medical clinics shall be permitted to operate in red, orange and green zones with all social distancing norms.

Movement of stranded foreign nationals, persons released from quarantine, stranded migrant workers and students, pilgrims, tourists and other such persons is to be facilitated following the Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) issued by Union home ministry.

