Arunachal Pradesh Villagers Build Hanging Bridge For Transportation Of Essential Commodities

Northeast India has been combating twin battles, the coronavirus pandemic and the devastating floods over the past several weeks.

The smaller districts of the northeastern states are worst-affected regions due to natural calamities and have to resort to solving the issues by themselves rather than waiting for aid from the state or central government.

In one such incident of community participation, local groups in Arunachal Pradesh came together to construct a hanging bridge over the Jeb Koro river located in Upper Sunbansiri district that was washed away by the flood.

According to Northeast Today, the bridge that connected the villages of the Gite-Ripa circle was washed away by the recent floods triggered by incessant rains in the state, affecting the movement of people, transportation of essential commodities and medical supplies.

However, the local organizations joined hands and worked towards successfully constructing a new hanging bridge to lessen the villagers' woes.

Reportedly, the bridge was constructed with joint efforts from organisations including United Youth Front Dumporijo(UYFD), Bely Biyak Dere Youth Association (BBDYA) and Primary Level Federation (PLF) women self-help group of Giteripa circle.

The hanging bridge of Jeb Koro River connects many villages of Heche clan and Lodu clan who are the inhabitants of Giteripa circle at the 26th Dumporijo constituency.

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh took to social media to laud the efforts of the citizen groups. It is crucial to note that the local groups took the construction task entirely upon themselves without any government assistance.

In a tweet, the minister said, "Amidst lockdown, local organizations construct bridge over Jeb Koro river in Upper Subansiri District. The hanging bridge was washed away by flooding waters few days back."

