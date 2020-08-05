News

"My House Bombed, I Am Bleeding": Indian Journalist In Lebanon After Massive Explosions Rip Apart Beirut

Following the explosion, Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared national mourning on August 5.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   5 Aug 2020 5:54 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
A massive explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon's capital city on August 4 claiming at least 78 lives, injuring over 4,000 and damaging distant buildings. Social media is flooded with shocking visuals of the explosion, which captured the devastation in the city.

The explosion occurred after 2,750 tonnes ammonium nitrate stored in the Beirut port warehouse exploded on Tuesday, devastating the Lebanese capital.

Anchal Vohra, an Indian journalist in Beirut took to Twitter to share her ordeal. "Lebanon bombed. My House bombed. I am bleeding," Vohra wrote in her tweet.

At least two explosions were reported from Beirut and rescue operations are underway to evacuate locals trapped under the rubbles of structures. A huge red cloud engulfed the city after the explosion. One resident said that scene looked 'like an apocalypse'.

"We are in touch with the Indian community in Beirut. No one at the Embassy is hurt. Lots of damage to buildings in Central Beirut," India's envoy to Lebanon Suhel Ajaz told India Today.

Also Read: Lebanon Explosion: Massive Blast In Beirut Kills Nearly 78, Over 4,000 Wounded

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

