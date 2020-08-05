"My House Bombed, I Am Bleeding": Indian Journalist In Lebanon After Massive Explosions Rip Apart Beirut

A massive explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon's capital city on August 4 claiming at least 78 lives, injuring over 4,000 and damaging distant buildings. Social media is flooded with shocking visuals of the explosion, which captured the devastation in the city.

The explosion occurred after 2,750 tonnes ammonium nitrate stored in the Beirut port warehouse exploded on Tuesday, devastating the Lebanese capital.

Huge blast in Beirut just now! pic.twitter.com/hId8JhZMKV — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) August 4, 2020

Anchal Vohra, an Indian journalist in Beirut took to Twitter to share her ordeal. "Lebanon bombed. My House bombed. I am bleeding," Vohra wrote in her tweet.

Lebanon bombed. My House bombed . I am bleeding — Anchal Vohra (@anchalvohra) August 4, 2020

At least two explosions were reported from Beirut and rescue operations are underway to evacuate locals trapped under the rubbles of structures. A huge red cloud engulfed the city after the explosion. One resident said that scene looked 'like an apocalypse'.

Following the explosion, Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared national mourning on August 5.

"We are in touch with the Indian community in Beirut. No one at the Embassy is hurt. Lots of damage to buildings in Central Beirut," India's envoy to Lebanon Suhel Ajaz told India Today.



