Maharashtra: Shaheen Bagh-Like Anti-CAA Protest In Latur Enters Fifth Day

An anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) sit-in entered its fifth day on February 18 in Maharashtra's Latur making its progression similar to that of Shaheen Bagh protest of in Delhi.

The protest began at Annabhau Chowk on February 14 with women from both majority and minority communities taking part in the protest. The site has a striking resemblance of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh with artists painting images of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

India Uprising :



Latur ka Shaheen Bagh at "Dr. B.R Ambedkar park".



It has just begun. Hundreds joining...



No media coverage but still people over here are fighting with Full enthusiasm and determination.

The protest significantly highlights how people are using posters to urge others to donate a book to a needy student - the student's name being Amit Shah and the book being the Constitution. According to the protesters, the Modi government brought in CAA and NRC to target the Muslim community.

Hundreds of people, especially women continue their protests against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi since December 15. Huddled in blankets with kids as young as 20 days old, people from all walks of life have been protesting at Shaheen Bhag, undeterred by the falling temperatures and pressure from officials to vacate the premises.

