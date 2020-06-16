News

Army Colonel, 2 Jawans Killed In Violent Face-Off With Chinese Army In Ladakh's Galwan Valley

This is the first Indian casualties reported in a clash with the Chinese army since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Logical Indian Crew
Ladakh   |   16 Jun 2020 9:32 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Army Colonel, 2 Jawans Killed In Violent Face-Off With Chinese Army In Ladakh

China asked India "to not take unilateral actions or stir up trouble" after a commanding officer and two soldiers from the Indian Army were killed in a "violent face off" in Ladakh's Galwan valley on Monday night.

'The Indian army personnel were not shot, but stones and batons were used,' NDTV reported.

This is the first Indian casualty reported in a clash with the Chinese army since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

The casualty and the violent scuffle along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) marks an escalation of the ongoing tensions along the Indo-China border for weeks now.

The death of the commanding officer and two soldiers comes soon after Army Chief General MM Naravane recently said that both sides have begun disengaging from Galwan Valley.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the recent developments in eastern Ladakh.

An initial statement released by the army mentioned about the loss of three Indian army personnel. However, minutes later, a revised statement mentioned "casualties on both sides".

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides.The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," the statement

After the scuffle came to light, China accused India of crossing the border and "provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides".

Also Read: Day After Nepal Parliament Clears New Map, India Says Come To Table For Dialogue

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

