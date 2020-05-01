Indians In Kuwait Fired For Malicious Posts Against Muslims, Tablighi Jamaat Congregation

An Indian civil engineer in Kuwait was fired for posting offensive comments against Muslims and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation on social media. The individual from Mangalore had been working in an MNC in Kuwait for over 20 years.

Recently a number of Indians working in Kuwait were fired for alleged malicious posts against Muslims and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation reported The Times Of India.

Another Indian who shared a cartoon of the congregation was also fired. He was working as a hotel supervisor. Both have been asked to leave the country after the airlines start operating.

