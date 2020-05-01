Indians In Kuwait Fired For Malicious Posts Against Muslims, Tablighi Jamaat Congregation

Sanjukta Mandal
Intern
An Indian civil engineer in Kuwait was fired for posting offensive comments against Muslims and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation on social media. The individual from Mangalore had been working in an MNC in Kuwait for over 20 years.
Recently a number of Indians working in Kuwait were fired for alleged malicious posts against Muslims and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation reported The Times Of India.
Another Indian who shared a cartoon of the congregation was also fired. He was working as a hotel supervisor. Both have been asked to leave the country after the airlines start operating.
In another incident, a woman is likely to lose her job after an old anti-Islam post on Facebook resurfaced. An apologetic voice message of the woman went viral on social media after the incident.
In addition to getting fired, the Indians working in Gulf also get jailed for posting hatred comments against Muslims. According to sources, many Gulf countries have teams to monitor social media posts, flag the derogatory comments and file complaints. With the rising number of complaints, Indian embassies in these countries have come up with plans to educate the Indians working there.
An Indian working in an oil-rich country told the media, "Voluntary cyber soldiers in the Gulf are monitoring anti-Islam posts on social media."
"They take a screenshot and tag it with the individual's company as well as a government enforcement body. Employers immediately take punitive actions. Every Indian should respect the law of a land," he added.
The issue came under the limelight after some Indian media accused the Jamaatis of deliberately spreading COVID-19 in India. Around 9,000 people had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat conference last month in Delhi's Nizamuddin. After the event, many of the attendees travelled to various parts of the country. Reportedly, a third of the nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases reported during that time were either people who attended the Tablighi gathering or those who came in contact with them.
Also Read: Around 350 Tablighi Jamaat Members Who Recovered From COVID-19 To Donate Plasma
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.