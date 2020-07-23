Haryana: Tea-Seller Approaches Bank For Financial Aid, Gets Rs 50 Cr Repayment Notice For Loan He Never Took

A tea-seller in Kurukshetra, who was struggling to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic, approached a bank to avail a loan. His application for a loan was however, rejected by the bank.

The man, identified as Rajkumar, was shocked when he was informed that he is already a loan defaulter and owes Rs 50 crore to the bank.



The man who only source of income is selling tea, now owes Rs 50 crore to the bank. However, he claims that he never took any loan.

Haryana: Rajkumar, a tea seller in Kurukshetra claims he owes Rs50 crores to banks without even taking a loan. Says, "I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to COVID. Bank rejected it saying I already have debt of Rs 50 cr, don't know how it is possible." pic.twitter.com/BhTStsIwiy — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

"I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to Covid-19 pandemic. Bank rejected it saying I already have debt of Rs 50 crore, don't know how it is possible," the tea seller said.

Rajkumar sells tea at roadside. His business was affected due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and he decided to start a new venture to tackle the crisis, for which he needed a loan.

After Rajkumar approached the bank and showed his Aadhaar card and other documents, he was informed that he has already taken a loan of 50 crore.

"I cannot understand that when I have not taken any loan, then who was given this loan in my name and when," he asked.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh: Man Sells Cow To Buy Smartphone For Kids' Online Classes