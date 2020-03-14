News

Vistara Bans Kunal Kamra From Flying Till April 27 For Heckling Arnab Goswami On Indigo Flight In January

By :  Aditi Chattopadhyay  
India   |   Published : 14 March 2020 7:55 AM GMT
Image credit: Times of India

The action comes after the Indigo's internal committee had found Kamra guilty of misconduct aboard Indigo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow on January 28.

Comedian Kunal Kamra who was earlier banned by four airlines post the heckling of journalist Arnab Goswami on an Indigo flight in January, has now been banned by Vistara airlines.

"Air Vistara has also banned me now till the April 27, following orders like they show... at a time where no one can fly, all I want to say is, neither am I sorry nor am I surprised, nor am I suffering...," Kamra tweeted.

A spokesperson from Vistara had previously said, "Based on the order passed by an internal committee constituted by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (Ind) in compliance with the respective CAR and following due process, we have placed the passenger on our no-fly list until 27 April 2020."

The stand-up comic, who is popular for his political satire and criticism of the ruling government, was banned by IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir after he posted a video of his encounter with Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV except for Vistara and AirAsia in late January following a directive by a union minister.

In the video, he Kamra had confronted Goswami and asked him a few questions while the seatbelt sign was off. Goswami didn't respond to any of the questions and remained 'silent'. The airline ban had triggered outrage from netizens who pointed out that reporters working for Goswami have frequently heckled opposition leaders in public places and on even on flights.

"Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable and endangers the safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned," Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted on Twitter.

Kamra had also thanked Vistara last month for letting him fly. "My airport looks all thanks to Vistara following due process," he tweeted with the hashtag "#Lovevistara".

Also Read: NEWS Indigo Pilot Who Flew Kamra, Goswami Alleges Social Media Post Forced Airlines To Ban Comedian

