Comedy Of Errors! Air India Cancels Boston Man's Ticket Over His Name 'Kunal Kamra'

In a classic case of a comedy of errors, a man was not allowed to fly in Air India just because his name was 'Kunal Kamra.'

This Kunal Kamra is not the comedian who was barred from flying in IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir after he accosted Republic TV's Arnab Goswami in an IndiGo flight.

This Kunal Kamra who has been mistaken for the comedian hails from Boston. He came to India to meet his relatives. According to an India Today report, Kunal had a flight with Air India from Jaipur to Mumbai on February 3. However, when this Kunal reached the airport and proceeded towards the Check-in counter, to his utter shock he was told that his PNR had been cancelled.

"I was told that my PNR was cancelled and when I asked them why they said that my name had been blacklisted. I could understand why, but I did not understand why I was particularly blacklisted," Kunal told India Today.

He said that he was aware of what happened to the comedian Kunal Kamra. He added that the ground crew of Air India was very helpful but it was an unpleasant experience.

However, after Air India realised that he was not the comedian, it provided him with another ticket.

"The problem with that is that if you were to cancel my ticket just based on my name, that is not acceptable because a lot of people might have the same name," Kamra added.

Air India's spokesperson said that since comedian Kunal Kamra is banned from flying in Air India, this Kunal Kamra's name was automatically terminated. He, however, said that after verification, Kunal Kamra from Boston was allowed to board the flight.

Reacting to the issue, comedian Kunal Kamra tweeted saying "Collateral damage."

