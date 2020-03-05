Kuldeep Singh Sengar Convicted For Death Of Unnao Rape Survivor's Father

Expelled BJP lawmaker, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, has been held guilty of culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy in the death of the Unnao rape survivor's father. Sengar was convicted last year of raping a minor in Unnao in 2017.

Kuldeep Sengar and six others have been convicted, out of 11 men who were accused.

In the Unnao rape case, Sengar has already been jailed for the "remainder of his natural biological life."

On April 3, 2018, an altercation between the accused and the survivor's family resulted in the girl's father being beaten up. Both the victim and the accused registered complaints against each other, and allegedly due to the political power of the accused MLA, only the complaint against the victim's family was taken up by the police, leading to the father's arrest.

This led the survivor to attempt suicide outside the Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow on April 8, accusing him of protecting the MLA and delaying the justice process.

Immediately after this incident, the survivor's father was arrested and beaten up at the police station, and he died the next day. On April 10, post-mortem reports showed that he had sustained 14 injuries which led to his death.

