Kolkata: Zomato Delivery Agents Burn Uniforms, Quit Job, Protesting Chinese Investment In Company

A group of delivery personnel working for food delivery app Zomato, decide to quit their jobs opposing Chinese investment in the company amid calls to boycott Chinese good in Kolkata.

Calls to boycott made in China products gained traction after the 20 Indian troops were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese army at Galwan valley in Ladakh.



Several Zomato delivery boys burnt the company's uniform for delivery agents outside the Behala police station in south Kolkata. They raised anti-China slogans like "Chinese agent Zomato leave India" while holding the tricolour in their hands.

"Zomato has tied up with Chinese company Alibaba to run its operations. Today we have quit Zomato and we hope consumers will also boycott this company," said Dipankar Kanjilal, one of the protesters in a report by India Today.

At a moment when millions are losing jobs, these delivery agents sought to tender in their resignation citing the death of Indian soldiers and concerns for their own safety.

Asked if the decision will adversely affect their own livelihoods, the protesters said they were "willing to stay hungry for the nation but will not indulge in treachery".

"The Chinese are killing our soldiers using our money! If our soldiers are not safe, how can we be safe? Kolkata: Zomato delivery boys quit job protesting Chinese investment in the company So we shall boycott Zomato. 50-60 of us have uninstalled the app today," said another delivery agent in a report by India Today.

According to reports, Ant Financial (a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba) has a 14.7 per cent stake in the company after pumping in $210 million in 2018.

