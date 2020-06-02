Kolkata Nurse Breastfeeds Newborn Baby After Mother Couldn't

A young nurse at a city hospital in Kolkata fed a newborn with her own breast milk after the infant's mother couldn't on Thursday, May 28.

The Times of India reported about the nurse, Uma Adhikary, who was on night duty at the labour post-operative ward (LPOW) of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A new mother herself, Uma could not bear to see the few-hours-born infant crying for milk. Reportedly, the infant's mother was unable to breastfeed the child because she had undergone a C-section delivery and was yet to start lactating.

The report highlights that there were approximately eight mothers who had just given birth at the ward, however, no one was ready to step forward to help the baby due to the coronavirus scare.

The general practice is when a mother fails to lactate immediately after the birth of a child, other mothers pitch in and extend help in the situation but with no one willing to do so, Uma nursed the newborn baby with her own milk.

"It was a hectic night, and the baby was crying out of hunger," said Uma.

"I could not keep myself away from the child. So, I decided to breastfeed her myself," she added, reported The Times of India.

The publication also quoted Tulika Jha, Associate Professor of gynaecology and obstetrics at the hospital lauding the young nurse whose maternal instinct rescued a new-born amid the deadly virus scare.

According to reports, Uma has been one of the front line corona warriors who faced harassment by the people due to her profession. She was questioned while commuting to and fro hospital and was made to undergo thermal screening by the locals.

