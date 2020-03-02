Kolkata: BJP Workers Raise 'Goli Maro…' Slogans On Their Way To Amit Shah's Rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Sunday, March 1, raised the incendiary 'Goli Maro…' slogan on their way to Shahid Minar ground in Kolkata, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to address a rally.



The group, carrying party flags, started raising the slogans when they reached Esplanade a few hundred metres from Shahid Minar ground.

"Goli maaron sa***on ko" comes to Kolkata. BJP workers sloganeering on their way to Amit Shah's rally today. @TheQuint



Video courtesy: @pooja_news pic.twitter.com/9BswyX9FVf — Ishadrita Lahiri (@ishadrita) March 1, 2020

Shah arrived in Kolkata on Sunday for a day-long visit. There were a number of protests in the city from the Left Front and Congress, against Shah's visit. The BJP workers raised the slogan at Esplanade, where the Left Front and ultra-left supporters had assembled to protest. The opposition parties criticised the police for not taking any action, despite being present at the venue. They have also demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. "We know what damage the slogan has caused to Delhi. We will wait for the police to take action. If they don't act we will move court," Md Salim, CPI(M) politburo member was quoted by Hindustan Times.

All it took was one visit of Amit Shah to spread the "Goli Maaro Saalon Ko" slogan in Kolkata.



The followers of Godse might be impressed with "Goli" but Bengal is the land of Vivekananda, Kazi Nazrul Islam and Tagore. #GoBackAmitShah pic.twitter.com/x5n1RZSSEz — Md Salim (@salimdotcomrade) March 1, 2020