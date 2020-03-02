News

Kolkata: BJP Workers Raise 'Goli Maro…' Slogans On Their Way To Amit Shah's Rally

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 2 March 2020 4:06 AM GMT
Kolkata BJP Workers Goli Maro

Image Credits: India Today

The opposition parties criticised the police for not taking any action, despite being present at the venue. They have also demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

The Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Sunday, March 1, raised the incendiary 'Goli Maro…' slogan on their way to Shahid Minar ground in Kolkata, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to address a rally.

The group, carrying party flags, started raising the slogans when they reached Esplanade a few hundred metres from Shahid Minar ground.

Shah arrived in Kolkata on Sunday for a day-long visit. There were a number of protests in the city from the Left Front and Congress, against Shah's visit. The BJP workers raised the slogan at Esplanade, where the Left Front and ultra-left supporters had assembled to protest.

"We know what damage the slogan has caused to Delhi. We will wait for the police to take action. If they don't act we will move court," Md Salim, CPI(M) politburo member was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Since the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP has been drawing flak for using the instigating slogan. Union Minister Anurag Thakur was also heard encouraging the crowd to raise the slogan.

Meanwhile, at the rally, Shah accused Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "triggering riots" and "burning trains" to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), reported NDTV.

"I want to ask Mamata didi -- why are you hurting the interests of our refugees? You only care about infiltrators. Refugees are being misled and scared... Hindus who fled our neighbouring countries who were raped and threatened and killed... should they not get citizenship?", Shah said at the rally.

Also Read: Suppress The Dissent: Government Of India's One Stop Solution To Every Problem

