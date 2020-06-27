News

Asylum Seeker Injures Six People With Multiple Stabbing, Shot Dead By Police In Glasgow

The suspect was an asylum seeker who went on a killing spree after complaining about the meals served to him in the hotel during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   27 Jun 2020 5:25 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
A man was shot dead by police after he stabbed six people with a knife, including a policeman, in Scotland's Glasgow on Friday, June 26.

42-year-old police officer, David Whyte, raced to the scene of the knife rampage that took place at the Park Inn Hotel on West George Street.

According to media reports, the officer was stabbed repeatedly while he tried to get a grip on the suspect and save other victims. His condition was later described as 'critical but stable'.

The Telegraph reported that the suspect was an asylum seeker who went on a killing spree after complaining about the meals served to him in the hotel during the COVID-19 outbreak.

He was reportedly from Sudan and had earlier complained of being "very hungry" after he was moved to the hotel for shelter. He also threatened violence against refugees.

According to another report, asylum seekers living in the Park Inn Hotel were living on less than £5-a-day before the suspect 'went mad and attacked people around him'.

Sky News reported eyewitnesses describing 'several people covered in blood' being treated by the emergency services after the incident.

Police further stated that the attacker as the only fatality, denying earlier media reports that he had killed two other people.

"The individual who was shot by armed police has died," Police Scotland said in a statement. They also said that they were not treating the incident as terrorism.

"I was in my room and I heard loud screams from downstairs," a man who gave his name as John told the BBC. "I got worried and went to check what was going on. When I opened the lift it was all blood."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow".

