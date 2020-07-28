News

Uttarakhand: Three Police Personnel Suspended For Stabbing Key Into Forehead Of Man Who Violated Traffic Rules

The incident also prompted protests by locals, in which one policeman was injured.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand   |   28 July 2020 8:17 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Uttarakhand: Three Police Personnel Suspended For Stabbing Key Into Forehead Of Man Who Violated Traffic Rules

Image Credit: NDTV

Three personnel of Uttarakhand Police's City Patrol Unit have been suspended for allegedly stabbing a key into the forehead of a man who violated traffic rules on Monday evening, July 7.

The three personnel, then on duty checking vehicles, spotted the young man riding a bike with his friend. The three officials in Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district stopped him from not wearing a helmet.

Following an argument that broke out between the man and the officials, the latter took the key from his bike and stabbed it into his forehead.

Photographs showed the man standing to bleed, with a key stabbed into his forehead. He has been admitted to a hospital, reported NDTV.

The incident occurred at around 8 PM when the man was out with his friend to fill petrol.

Following the incident, the three officials were suspended on the orders of senior Uttarakhand police officer Ashok Kumar. A probe has been launched into the incident.

The incident also prompted protests by locals, in which one policeman was injured. Finally, MLA Rajkumar Thukral intervened and pacified the residents, leading to the protests ending.

Also Read: Punjab: Denied Panchayat Land For Farming, Dalits Protest In Sangrur Village

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian