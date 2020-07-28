Uttarakhand: Three Police Personnel Suspended For Stabbing Key Into Forehead Of Man Who Violated Traffic Rules

Three personnel of Uttarakhand Police's City Patrol Unit have been suspended for allegedly stabbing a key into the forehead of a man who violated traffic rules on Monday evening, July 7.

The three personnel, then on duty checking vehicles, spotted the young man riding a bike with his friend. The three officials in Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district stopped him from not wearing a helmet.

Following an argument that broke out between the man and the officials, the latter took the key from his bike and stabbed it into his forehead.

Photographs showed the man standing to bleed, with a key stabbed into his forehead. He has been admitted to a hospital, reported NDTV.

The incident occurred at around 8 PM when the man was out with his friend to fill petrol.

Following the incident, the three officials were suspended on the orders of senior Uttarakhand police officer Ashok Kumar. A probe has been launched into the incident.

The incident also prompted protests by locals, in which one policeman was injured. Finally, MLA Rajkumar Thukral intervened and pacified the residents, leading to the protests ending.

