Know Timings, Frequency, Stations Of Trains That Will Run From May 12

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   12 May 2020 4:31 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-12T10:31:29+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh
Image Credit: DD News/Twitter

Amid the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19, select train services will resume from Tuesday, May 12. Indian Railways has released a new timetable with details of stations and timings.

"These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi," the Railways said in a statement.

Image Credits: NDTV

As many as 30 trains - 15 pairs of return trips - will run from New Delhi to other stations.

"It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train," the Railway Ministry said in a statement.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation opened the ticket booking window on its website and mobile app at 4 PM on May 11. Booking through ticket agents (IRCTC or Railways) is not permitted.

The Railways said that those who have confirmed tickets can enter the New Delhi railway station from the Paharganj side only, and nobody will be allowed to come via Ajmeri Gate side.

A disclaimer pops up when a user opens the IRCTC website, saying: "During COVID-19, you are responsible for your own health." Dos and don'ts for passengers are also listed.

Passengers have to be at the station 90 minutes in advance when train services begin. Entry will be stopped 15 minutes prior to the trains' departure.

