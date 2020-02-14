News

Kerala Widow Beaten, Brutally Injured By Goons For Talking To Male Relative

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 14 Feb 2020 3:41 PM GMT
Kerala Widow Beaten, Brutally Injured By Goons For Talking To Male Relative

Image Credit: Patrika

The four men later barged into Shalini's house and assaulted her physically, injuring her head and eye. All four men are currently absconding.

In an incident of moral policing in Kollam district of Kerala, a gang of four men assaulted and brutally injured a 34-year-old woman.

The victim, Shalini, is a widow and mother of two. She is a domestic worker.

Shalini was talking to her male relative outside her house in Pathanapuram when the duo was accosted and questioned by the goons.

The four men later barged into Shalini's house and assaulted her physically, injuring her head and eye.

She had to be admitted to the Pathanapuram Taluk hospital.

An FIR has been filed against the attackers, Vineeth, Vinod, Anu and Dileep, for moral policing, harassment and violence. A case has been registered under non-bailable sections of the IPC, including section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

"Some neighbours of mine are creating a lot of trouble for me by making false claims that random men were visiting my house. I have to stay at my house with my children. I have a daughter. If I am being attacked so much, I have no guarantee that tomorrow these people will not tear apart my daughter," The News Minute quoted Shalini as telling local media.

All four men are currently absconding.

Also Read: Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Press Club Secretary Arrested For Alleged Moral Policing, Assaulting Woman Journalist

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
  • Send
    • Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Kerala Widow Beaten, Brutally Injured By Goons For Talking To Male Relative

NewsKerala Widow Beaten, Brutally Injured By Goons For Talking To Male Relative

After Years Of Govt Apathy, These Tribal Villagers Built Their Own Road In Visakhapatnam

NewsAfter Years Of Govt Apathy, These Tribal Villagers Built Their Own Road In Visakhapatnam

Third Indian Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Quarantined Japanese Cruise

NewsThird Indian Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Quarantined Japanese Cruise

Security Lapses, Intel Failure: Questions That Remain Unanswered About Pulwama Terror Attack

NewsSecurity Lapses, Intel Failure: Questions That Remain Unanswered About Pulwama Terror Attack

This Man Travelled Across Country To Visit Families Of Pulwama Martyrs For Unusual Tribute

NewsThis Man Travelled Across Country To Visit Families Of Pulwama Martyrs For Unusual Tribute

UP Police Slaps Dr Kafeel Khan With National Security Act

NewsUP Police Slaps Dr Kafeel Khan With National Security Act