Kerala Widow Beaten, Brutally Injured By Goons For Talking To Male Relative

In an incident of moral policing in Kollam district of Kerala, a gang of four men assaulted and brutally injured a 34-year-old woman.

The victim, Shalini, is a widow and mother of two. She is a domestic worker.

Shalini was talking to her male relative outside her house in Pathanapuram when the duo was accosted and questioned by the goons.

The four men later barged into Shalini's house and assaulted her physically, injuring her head and eye.

She had to be admitted to the Pathanapuram Taluk hospital.

An FIR has been filed against the attackers, Vineeth, Vinod, Anu and Dileep, for moral policing, harassment and violence. A case has been registered under non-bailable sections of the IPC, including section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

"Some neighbours of mine are creating a lot of trouble for me by making false claims that random men were visiting my house. I have to stay at my house with my children. I have a daughter. If I am being attacked so much, I have no guarantee that tomorrow these people will not tear apart my daughter," The News Minute quoted Shalini as telling local media.

All four men are currently absconding.

